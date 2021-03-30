Police hold youth activists over Trisha Cee’s death protests

Police have made some arrests following protests that begun Tuesday morning over the death of singer Trisha Cee and a boda-boda rider on Monday.

A water truck ran over the boda-boda rider who died instantly; while Trisha Cee died from injuries later at a hospital.

She was first taken to Juba Teaching Hospital before being rushed to a private clinic.

Friends and family members blamed her death partly on the slow services being offered at the country’s main referral hospital.

This morning, some activists, mourners and youth gathered at Mobil roundabout in Juba to demand answers on how the government is going to fix the health sector, especially at the Juba Teaching hospital.

They carried placards that read: “Do not kill us”, “Juba Teaching Hospital is killing us,” among others.

Police, however, intervened by first persuading the protestors to disperse. But the protestors stood their ground.

Reports reaching Eye Radio indicate that civil society activists: James David Kolok, Michael Wani, and Mannesah Mathiang have been taken by police for participating in a peaceful demonstration at the Mobil roundabout in Juba today. pic.twitter.com/GX2ohnEkLe — Eye Radio (@EyeRadioJuba) March 30, 2021

The police then started making individual arrests by picking on those they believe to be the ring leaders.

Among those taken to the police station are Jame Kolok, executive director of the Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance; Wani Michael, executive director of OKAY Africa, and Manasseh Mathiang, a youth activist.

Both Jame and Wani have written on their Facebook accounts, confirming their arrests.

Police at the scene has been telling the protesters to seek permission from the police, and not to block road that they said is causing traffic jam.

Meanwhile, a civil society has called on the authorities to immediately release those arrested during “peaceful protests”.

“My appeal goes to the IGP and the Central Equatoria police commissioner to free those activists,” saidEdmund Yakani, executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organizations.

He stated that the arrest amounts to curtailing the right to freedom of expression of the citizens.

He says these rights are guaranteed by the country’s interim constitution.

According to him, the demonstration is prompted by lack of actions by the leaders to address concerns of the common citizens such as that which led to the death of the renowned artist.

Yakani says the citizens are just fed-up of the weak system and corruption by individuals in the police.

“We are now tired – fed up, specifically when we get silenced by our leadership, because we know some of these water tanks belong to the leaders,” he added.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter