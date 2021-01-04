Kenya cancels visa-on-arrival, shifts to e-Visa

The Kenyan Government says it has fully shifted to the issuance of electronic Visa with effect from 1st January 2021.

Although Kenya has exempted nationals from more that 50 countries from having to secure an online visa before entry, South Sudan is not one of them.

The country’s Interior Ministry announced that the online Visa will be issued beginning this month.

According to a notice sent out to Kenyan foreign missions, the shift in policy “reflects the Kenyan government’s move towards digital e-services.”

Nationals of around 140 different countries currently meet the requirements for the Kenya e-Visa.

The statement said all passengers travelling from countries that require a visa to enter Kenya will be required to apply and obtain an e-visa before boarding an aircraft as no visa will be issued on arrival.

It said travellers can apply for a Single entry visa, Transit visa, or Courtesy visa to Kenya and pay securely using their VISA card or MasterCard.

“Applications can be made from any location with an internet connection, including the individual’s home or office,” it said.

The process, according to the Kenyan Immigration Department, “takes a matter of minutes to complete.”

It said applications are processed quickly and the eVisa is received within a few business days.

However, this process is expected to be challenging for many South Sudanese travelling to Kenya.

With a poor internet connection, the use of a visa card to pay online will make it difficult for many in South Sudan.

But the Kenyan government said the ability to apply online makes the process of obtaining a visa far easier for foreign travellers.

The cost of a Single entry visa is $51, Transit visa $21, and a Courtesy visa is free.

An e-visa to Kenya once issued is valid for 3 months before you travel.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Rise in oil prices signifies recovery from global lockdown measures Previous Post