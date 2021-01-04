South Sudan in final stage to secure Covid-19 vaccine

South Sudan has officially applied for coronavirus vaccines to protect citizens from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

In early December, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to start administering its citizens with a fully trailed and tested COVID-19 vaccine, followed by several other countries.

“South Sudan has already submitted part one confirming participation in Covax facility, we are remaining with part two application that is just completion of the application,” Dr. Angelo Guop told the press during the weekly Covid-19 briefing.

He is the Public Health Emergency Operation Officer.

Dr. Guop added that the ministry has set up a technical committee to determine the quantity required for South Sudan.

“In the application, we have already indicated the vulnerable population, we have health workers, we had elderly people, we have persons with underlined factors especially diabetes, persons living with HIV/AIDS, IDPs, teachers and also economically active population,” he said.

The WHO through the COVAX facility, facilitates global access to the vaccines, especially to poor countries.

In most countries, the vaccines are being administered, to healthcare workers and long-term care patients.

As of yesterday South Sudan had a total of 3,589 confirmed cases with 63 death.

