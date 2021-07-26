Kenya waives visa fee for S Sudanese

Kenya has waived visa fees for eligible South Sudanese, the Kenyan foreign ministry has announced.

This comes five months after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to lift visa restrictions on South Sudanese.

In a statement this morning, the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said visa fees will be lifted for South Sudanese who hold valid passports.

This, according to the Kenyan foreign ministry, was in adherence to the provisions of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, and The Common Market Protocol on Free Movement of labor and persons for the citizens of partner States adopted on November 20, 2009.

“In line with Article 10 the EAC Common Market Protocol, the Workers of the two Partner States will be allowed to accept employment within the territory of each other,” it partly reads.

The move, it added, was occasioned by the warm and cordial relations between Kenya and South Sudan.

South Sudan has, in the past, promised to lift visa requirements for Kenyans reciprocally.

During the 21st Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State in Nairobi in February, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir appealed to the neighboring countries for a visa waiver, particularly between South Sudan, Kenya, and Uganda.

The three east African countries charge 50 US dollars for a single entry visa for ordinary citizens.

The Kenyan authorities said the waiver takes effect immediately from Monday.

However, the foreign ministry in South Sudan is yet to declare if it will reciprocate the move taken by Kenya.