Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs

President Salva Kiir has relieved the deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

In a decree read on the state-run SSBC last evening, Kiir removed Deng Deng Akon without a replacement.

Deng Akon was appointed to the executive last year under the ticket of the SPLM-IO.

In a separate decree, Kiir revoked the appointment of Isbon Majok Baguat to represent Jonglei constituency at the Revitalized Transitional National Assembly.

Honorable Baguat, an SPLM member, was then replaced by Elizabeth Akuol Chuo from the same party.

The reason for the removal of the two officials are unclear.

