Amb Ajongo speaks on S Sudan-Kenya free visa

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Amb Chol Ajongo, South Sudan ambassador to Kenya - credit: Amb Chol's Twitter Account

On Monday, Kenya waived visa fees for eligible South Sudanese, the Kenyan foreign ministry has announced.

This comes five months after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to lift visa restrictions on South Sudanese.

Chol Ajongo, South Sudan ambassador to Kenya, explained in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio the details of South Sudan-Kenya visa-free travelling.

Interview Part 1:

Interview Part 2

 

