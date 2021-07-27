You are here: Home | Interviews | Amb Ajongo speaks on S Sudan-Kenya free visa
On Monday, Kenya waived visa fees for eligible South Sudanese, the Kenyan foreign ministry has announced.
This comes five months after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to lift visa restrictions on South Sudanese.
Chol Ajongo, South Sudan ambassador to Kenya, explained in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio the details of South Sudan-Kenya visa-free travelling.
