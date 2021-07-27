27th July 2021
OPP submits new list of representatives to parliament

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

OPP Leader Peter Mayen cum minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management | Credit | Courtesy

The Other Political Parties, OPP, has developed a new list of members to the reconstituted transitional national legislative assembly.

This came after the coalition noted that the initial list of nominees submitted for appointment to the Presidency was done unilaterally by the party leader.

The coalition leaders say those already appointed by President Salva Kiir in May did not represent the six parties making up the OPP.

According to the agreement, the Other Political Parties shall nominate 30 representatives.

However, Peter Mayen, who leads the OPP, reportedly selected all the 30 members without considering those from the other parties to the OPP.

In a meeting held in Juba on Monday, leaders of the six parties in the OPP voted to revoke Mayen’s list by submitting a new nominees.

“The list of 30 excluded the representation and share of these other colleagues, who have now decided to consider giving Umbrella party 10 instead of 5 positions,” said Kornelio Kon, alliance’s member.

President Salva Kiir is yet to appoint the nominees.

The reconstituted national parliament has been expanded from 400 to 550 members comprising representatives from the peace parties.

The former Transitional government has 332 appointed members, the SPLM-IO with 128 appointed members, and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA, with 50 members.

The Former Detainees has 10 appointed members.

27th July 2021

