Kiir announces his new Cabinet

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 2 hours ago
President Salva Kiir addressing the nation in Juba, May 2019
President Salva Kiir has appointed the cabinet of the revitalized transitional government of national unity in a presidential decree announced on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.
Ministers:
- Martin Elia Lomuro – Cabinet Affairs
- Ambassador Beatrice Kamisa Wani – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
- Angelina Teny – Defense and Veteran affairs
- Paul Mayom Akec – Interior
- Stephen Par Kuol – Peace Building
- Justice Ruben Madol Aroi- Justice and Constitutional affairs
- Obote Mamur Mete – National Security
- Jemma Nunu Kumba – Parliamentary Affairs
- Michael Makuei Lueth – Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Service
- Lasuba L. Wango – Federal Affairs
- John Luke Jok – East African Affairs
- Salvatore Mabiordiit – Finance and Economic Planning
- Puok Kang Chol– Petroleum
- Henry Dilang Odwar – Mining
- Josephine Joseph Lagu – Agriculture and Food security
- Onyoti Adigo Nyikec – Livestock and Fisheries
- Kuol Athian Mawien – Trade and industry
- Josephine Napwon Cosmas – Environment and Forestry
- Manoah Peter Gatkuoth – Water Resources and Irrigation
- Michael Chanjiek Geay – Land, housing and Urban development
- Rizik Zakaria Hassan – Wild Life Conservation and Tourism
- Dhieu Mathok Diing – Investment
- Deny Jock Chagor – Higher Education, Science, and Technology
- Awur Deng Achuil – General Education and Instruction
- Elizabeth Acuei Yor – Health
- Babgasi Joseph Bakasoro – Public Service, and Human Resource Development
- James Hoth Mai – Labour
- Peter Mercallo Nasir – Energy and Dams
- Madut Biar Yol – Transport
- Simon Mijok Majak – Roads and Bridges
- Ayaa Benjamin Warille – Gender, Child, and Social Welfare
- Peter Mayen – Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management
- Nadia Arop Dudi– Culture, Museums, and National Heritage
- Albion Bol Dhieu – Youth and Sports
Deputy Ministers
- Deng Deng Akon – Cabinet
- Deng Dau Deng – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
- Malek Ruben Riak – Defense
- Mabior Garang Mabior – Interior
- Joseph Malek Arop – Justice and Constitutional Affairs
- Agok Makur Kur – Finance and Planning
- Lily Albino Akol – Agriculture and Food Security
- Martin Tako Moi – general education and Instruction
- Khalid Boutrous – Public Service, and Human Resource Management
- Baba Medan – Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Service