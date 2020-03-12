12th March 2020
Kiir announces his new Cabinet

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir addressing the nation in Juba, May 2019

President Salva Kiir has appointed the cabinet of the revitalized transitional government of national unity in a presidential decree announced on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

Ministers:

  1. Martin Elia Lomuro – Cabinet Affairs
  2. Ambassador Beatrice Kamisa Wani – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
  3. Angelina Teny – Defense and Veteran affairs
  4. Paul Mayom Akec – Interior
  5. Stephen Par Kuol – Peace Building
  6. Justice Ruben Madol Aroi- Justice and Constitutional affairs
  7. Obote Mamur Mete – National Security
  8. Jemma Nunu Kumba – Parliamentary Affairs
  9. Michael Makuei Lueth – Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Service
  10. Lasuba L. Wango – Federal Affairs
  11. John Luke Jok – East African Affairs
  12. Salvatore Mabiordiit – Finance and Economic Planning
  13. Puok Kang Chol– Petroleum
  14. Henry Dilang Odwar – Mining
  15. Josephine Joseph Lagu – Agriculture and Food security
  16. Onyoti Adigo Nyikec – Livestock and Fisheries
  17. Kuol Athian Mawien – Trade and industry
  18. Josephine Napwon Cosmas – Environment and Forestry
  19. Manoah Peter Gatkuoth – Water Resources and Irrigation
  20. Michael Chanjiek Geay – Land, housing and Urban development
  21. Rizik Zakaria Hassan – Wild Life Conservation and Tourism
  22. Dhieu Mathok Diing – Investment
  23. Deny Jock Chagor – Higher Education, Science, and Technology
  24. Awur Deng Achuil – General Education and Instruction
  25. Elizabeth Acuei Yor – Health
  26. Babgasi Joseph Bakasoro – Public Service, and Human Resource Development
  27. James Hoth Mai – Labour
  28. Peter Mercallo Nasir – Energy and Dams
  29. Madut Biar Yol – Transport
  30. Simon Mijok Majak – Roads and Bridges
  31. Ayaa Benjamin Warille – Gender, Child, and Social Welfare
  32. Peter Mayen – Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management
  33. Nadia Arop Dudi– Culture, Museums, and National Heritage
  34. Albion Bol Dhieu – Youth and Sports

Deputy Ministers

  1. Deng Deng Akon – Cabinet
  2. Deng Dau Deng – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
  3. Malek Ruben Riak – Defense
  4. Mabior Garang Mabior – Interior
  5. Joseph Malek Arop – Justice and Constitutional Affairs
  6. Agok Makur Kur – Finance and Planning
  7. Lily Albino Akol – Agriculture and Food Security
  8. Martin Tako Moi – general education and Instruction
  9. Khalid Boutrous – Public Service, and Human Resource Management
  10. Baba Medan – Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Service

 

 

