Kiir announces his new Cabinet

President Salva Kiir has appointed the cabinet of the revitalized transitional government of national unity in a presidential decree announced on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

Ministers:

Martin Elia Lomuro – Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Beatrice Kamisa Wani – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Angelina Teny – Defense and Veteran affairs Paul Mayom Akec – Interior Stephen Par Kuol – Peace Building Justice Ruben Madol Aroi- Justice and Constitutional affairs Obote Mamur Mete – National Security Jemma Nunu Kumba – Parliamentary Affairs Michael Makuei Lueth – Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Service Lasuba L. Wango – Federal Affairs John Luke Jok – East African Affairs Salvatore Mabiordiit – Finance and Economic Planning Puok Kang Chol– Petroleum Henry Dilang Odwar – Mining Josephine Joseph Lagu – Agriculture and Food security Onyoti Adigo Nyikec – Livestock and Fisheries Kuol Athian Mawien – Trade and industry Josephine Napwon Cosmas – Environment and Forestry Manoah Peter Gatkuoth – Water Resources and Irrigation Michael Chanjiek Geay – Land, housing and Urban development Rizik Zakaria Hassan – Wild Life Conservation and Tourism Dhieu Mathok Diing – Investment Deny Jock Chagor – Higher Education, Science, and Technology Awur Deng Achuil – General Education and Instruction Elizabeth Acuei Yor – Health Babgasi Joseph Bakasoro – Public Service, and Human Resource Development James Hoth Mai – Labour Peter Mercallo Nasir – Energy and Dams Madut Biar Yol – Transport Simon Mijok Majak – Roads and Bridges Ayaa Benjamin Warille – Gender, Child, and Social Welfare Peter Mayen – Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Nadia Arop Dudi– Culture, Museums, and National Heritage Albion Bol Dhieu – Youth and Sports

Deputy Ministers

Deng Deng Akon – Cabinet Deng Dau Deng – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Malek Ruben Riak – Defense Mabior Garang Mabior – Interior Joseph Malek Arop – Justice and Constitutional Affairs Agok Makur Kur – Finance and Planning Lily Albino Akol – Agriculture and Food Security Martin Tako Moi – general education and Instruction Khalid Boutrous – Public Service, and Human Resource Management Baba Medan – Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Service