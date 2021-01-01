Kiir appeals to ‘brothers and sisters in SSOMA to silence the gun’

President Salva Kiir has appealed to leaders of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance to support his efforts in ending violence across the country as the new year begins.

The President expressed the commitment of the transitional government of national unity to the Rome peace process.

“I would like to appeal to my brothers and sisters in South Sudan Opposition Alliance to see this as an opportunity to silence the guns in our country,” Kiir stated.

The government and SSOMA, a coalition of opposition groups led by Thomas Cirillo, Paul Malong, Pagan Amum, among others have been negotiating a peace deal since 2019.

The talks are mediated by the Sant’Egidio Catholic community in Italy.

They seek to also include the holdout opposition group in the revitalized peace process.

President Kiir said the talks will ensure the quest for peace in South Sudan is inclusive.

In November, the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) has agreed to be incorporated into the ceasefire monitoring body — CTSAM-VM starting in January 2021.

This month, they again met to discuss issues of constitutionalism, federalism, good governance, issues of land and borders, and the general rule of law in South Sudan.

The discussions were also centred on steps to promote reconciliation and stability in the country.

In October, the government and SSOMA signed the Declaration of Principle to guide talks and recommitted themselves to the cessation of hostilities.

In his New Year’s Eve message, President Kiir expressed optimism that tangible progress will be made in the next round of talks.

He also expressed his desire to move the country away from all forms of violence towards development in the year 2021.

He urged South Sudanese leaders and the public to focus on directing resources to national development priorities such as the provision of services.

Kiir also called for unity and support for the revitalized peace agreement to return the country to permanent stability.

