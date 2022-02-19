Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan

President Salva Kiir is calling on businesspersons in the United Arab Emirates to invest in the country.

Kiir made the remarks to the UAE entrepreneurs at the Dubai Expo 2020 adding that, there is a huge investment potential in the tourism, agriculture and mining sector in South Sudan.

Since 2013, insecurity and instability discouraged several investors from channeling their money into the various investment sectors in the country.

Reports suggest that South Sudan is a home to the world’s second-largest land mammal migration, such as elephant, giraffe, lion and hippopotamus.

Additionally, experts say the country is an arable land with nearly the entire land is fertile.

But since South Sudan gained independence in 2011, it has been relying on food produced from the region, mainly Uganda.

Speaking during the official opening of South Sudan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020 President Salva Kiir says his country is ready to welcome investors.

“Our game reserves are home to some of the greatest mammals in Africa. When this is added to the vast agricultural land along with our abundant minerals, it is clear that we are a country of diverse potential”, Kiir told delegates at the Expo on Saturday Dubai.

“All we need now in South Sudan are investors in Agriculture and tourism fields. The message I brought to United Arab Emirates is South Sudan is ready for investment”, Kiir added.

The Expo 2020 Dubai is the World Expo that inspires people by showcasing the best of collaboration and innovation from around the world.

In November 2013, the United Arab Emirates won the right to host the World Expo in Dubai in 2020.

This is the first time the World Expo is staged in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

Since the first Great Fair of 1851, World Expos have continued to be one of the largest and most enduring global mega-events.

Lasting six months, World Expos attract millions of visitors who explore and discover pavilions, exhibits and cultural events staged by hundreds of participants including nations, multilateral organizations and businesses.

Dubai’s World Expo is held under the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, echoing the powerful spirit of partnership and co-operation that has driven the UAE’s success in pioneering new paths of development and innovation.

In his remarks, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak al Nahayan reiterated his country’s willingness to support South Sudan in education, trade and governance modernization.

“We are determined to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise with South Sudan across various areas of shared interest such as education, bilateral trade and government modernization”, Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak stated.

President Salva Kiir was accompanied by the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii.

Others include, Minister of Finance and Planning Agak Achuil, Minister of Culture, Museums and National Heritage, Nadia Arop Dudi Mayom, Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, Rizik Zackariah Hassan and Director General of General Intelligence Bureau, Gen. Simon Yien Makuac.

