Kiir bans all gatherings

President Salva Kiir has banned all social gatherings, including sporting events, religious events, weddings and political activities due to Coronavirus fears.

The World Health Organization and the ministry of health say South Sudan remains coronavirus-free.

So far, several coronavirus cases have been confirmed in neighboring Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, DRC, and Egypt.

According to W.H.O, you can protect yourself and family from coronavirus by washing your hands frequently with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

President Kiir says he has ordered self-quarantine of all government officials who have just arrived from countries with established local infection and transmission of Covid-19.

“Workers sharing an office space must ensure they are seated at least one meter apart. We have ordered restrictions on movement of people, including decline to issuing of new visas, revoking visas and residence permits and denial of admission at ports of entry,” Kiir told the media on Monday.

The WHO advises that you must practice respiratory hygiene, this means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze, then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Several African states have imposed far-reaching restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In an address to the nation, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced:

A ban on travel from any country that is known to have the virus

Any Kenyan or foreigner residing in Kenya would have to go into quarantine if they arrives from an affected country

And the closure of all education institutions.