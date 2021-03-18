18th March 2021
Kiir declares 72 hours of mourning Magufuli

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 5 hours ago

President Salva Kiir conveying his message of condolence Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his residence. Credit| Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has declared three days of mourning across South Sudan over the death of Tanzania’s fifth President John Pombe Magufuli.

Magufuli died Wednesday of a heart condition in Dar es Salaam. He was 61 years old.

In his address this afternoon, President Kiir also ordered the South Sudan flag to fly half-mast at all government institutions, including diplomatic missions abroad.

The mourning period begins today until Saturday.

Kiir said he is “deeply saddened by the death” of Tanzania’s leader.

“At this moment, the people of the Republic of South Sudan stand in solidarity with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania”

He expressed the solidarity of the people of South Sudan with the government of Tanzania.

Kiir prayed “to the Almighty God to give all the strength and comfort to the people of Tanzania and the family of the late to withstand this immense loss.”

John Maguful was elected the fifth President of Tanzania in 2015.

In July 2020 Magufuli was nominated as the Chama Cha Mapinduzi’s presidential candidate in the October 2020 elections. His nomination was not opposed as he received the highest votes and was therefore re-elected to a second term until 2025.

The 61-year-old leader was nicknamed “the bulldozer” for his zero-tolerance to corruption and governmental bureaucracies.

Tanzania’s Vice President Samia Suhulu is set to take over the post as the first female President in the East Africa country.

