VP Nyandeng tests positive for the coronavirus

VP Nyandeng tests positive for the coronavirus

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 12 hours ago

Rebecca Nyandeng is the fourth vice president to test positive for the coronavirus in South Sudan. Credit|Aljazeera

The Vice President in-charge of the Gender and Youth Cluster has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chat Paul Nul, the Chief Executive Director in her office, disclosed that Rebecca Nyandeng opted to test for the virus, after developing a persistent cough and flu-like symptoms while in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

“That is true,” he said. “She has been having some persistent cough and mild flu.”

VP Nyandeng subjected herself to a Covid-19 test Tuesday. She got the results on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

The VP is said to be in a stable condition and self-isolating in her house in Nairobi under the observation of her doctor.

Chat clarified that the Vice President left Juba after having tested negative for coronavirus. He said the VP is in Kenya on a private mission.

Rebecca Nyandeng is the fourth vice president to test positive for the coronavirus in South Sudan after Dr. Riek Machar, Dr. James Wani Igga and Hussein Abdel Bagi.

South Sudan has so far registered a total of 9,694 cumulative cases, 8,215 recoveries and 106 deaths.

