Kiir declares three days of mourning Chadian President

President Salva Kiir has declared three days of mourning following the death of Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno.

“I pray that God give all Chadians the comfort they need in this hour to endure this immense loss,” Kiir said.

President Déby, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, was reportedly killed in the frontline fighting rebels on Tuesday.

Two days before his death, provisional results from the election on 11 April projected he would win a sixth term in office.

President Déby had gone to the front line at the weekend to visit troops battling rebels based across the border in Libya when he got killed.

In his condolence message, President Kiir described Déby as one of the figures who helped restore peace and stability in South Sudan.

He said Chad was among the High-Level Ad-hoc Committee established by the African Union in 2014 to help find ways of ending the war in the country.

Kiir also praised Déby for his pivotal role in supporting South Sudan mediate an end to the conflict between the Sudanese government and the various armed opposition groups.

“His behind the scene work allowed us to achieve the historic Juba Peace Agreement in October, 2020.”

Déby attended the signing ceremony of that peace accord in Juba last year.

“He will also be remembered across Africa for committing Chadian troops to G5 Sahel Joint Force and the Sahel Alliance, a multi-national force formed to deal with the threat posed by the Boko Haram and its affiliate militants in the region,” Kiir added.

Kiir ordered South Sudan’s flag to fly at half-mast during the period of mourning.

The President called on Chadians to “remain united both in action and purpose as they work to achieve meaningful transition that guarantees the stability in their country.”

General Mahamat Kaka, President Idriss Déby ‘son, has been appointed the country’s new leader.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter