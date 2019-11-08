Kiir explains why he accepted delayed formation of R-TGoNU

President Salva Kiir has given an explanation why his government accepted to extend the pre-transitional period by 100 days.

The parties were expected to form a coalition government next week as agreed in May this year.

But at the Entebbe summit yesterday, President Kiir and opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar agreed to delay formation of the coalition government by 100 days.

President Kiir says he accepted the extension because he did not want to give the opposition SPLM-IO a reason to return the country to war.

“I as your President had to accept the 100 days extension to avoid the potential of the SPLM/A-Io returning the country to war again,” Kiir told the media upon arrival at Juba International Airport on Friday.

Political analysts notable from think-tank Sudd Institute and peace campaign group had warned that Dr. Machar’s faction was likely to use violence if Kiir excluded him from the unity government.

Kiir has also been accused of lacking political will to release funds for the implementation of the key provisions, including training and unification of the necessary force.

He had pledged to provide the $100 million to the NPTC.

This, he says, was also a reason why he accepted Machar’s proposal to push the establishment of the unity government to February 2020.

“I accepted it because the government did not honor its pledge to pay the remaining part of the 100 million dollars to the National Pre-Transitional Committee for the implementation of the agreement.”