Kiir fires, appoints officials in mini-reshuffle

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir speaks at a past function | Credit | Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir has appointed Garang Tong Aken Akech as the deputy minister of cabinet affairs.

He replaced Deng Deng Akon, who was dismissed from the post on Monday, and later nominated as the Speaker of Council of State.

Both officials represent the SPLM-IO.

In a separate decree read out on SSBC on Tuesday, Kiir also dismissed Garang Mabil Deng as Warrap State advisor on peace and security and replaced him with Francis Marial Abol.

He also fired Akech Tong Aleu as state minister of cabinet affairs in Warrap state, and appointed Santino Diing Wek as his replacement.

The republican decrees didn’t cite any reasons for the removal of the officials.

