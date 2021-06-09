9th June 2021
Kiir fires Kulang, Chol

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

Makur Kulang, was relieved of his position as Lakes State governor on June 9, 2021 | Credit | Bida

President Salva Kiir has made changes in a mini-reshuffle in Lakes State and Ruweng Administrative Area.

In a presidential decree read out on the state-run television on Tuesday evening, Kiir replaced Lakes governor Makur Kulang with Rin Tueny.

Until yesterday, Tueny had been serving as the director of military intelligence since 2019.

Lieutenant-General Marshal Stephen takes his position

In a separate decree, the president fired William Chol from the position of the chief administrator for Ruweng Administrative Area and replaced him with Peter Dau.

The decrees, however, have not provided reasons for the removal of Kulang and Chol, who were both appointed 12 months ago.

9th June 2021

