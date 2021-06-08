Thiik denies having VSS managers assaulted

The deputy mayor of Juba City Council has denied allegations circulating online that he ordered the assault on a security firm in Juba.

Thiik Thiik Mayardit, who is in charge of development and infrastructure in the municipality, is said to have sent security officers to beat up Veterans Security Service managers.

Pictures circulating on social media show the two managers bleeding from their heads and noses.

It is alleged that some men in uniform broke into the headquarters of VSS at Gudele, ransacked the offices, and severely beat up the managers.

They accused Thiik of orchestrating the assault on their office. In response, he described the allegations as untrue.

“Why I should fight somebody or send people to beat somebody while I am a public figure, who is in the office?” He told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“That is a total lie. I have never been involved in anything like that.”

Recently, the Board of Directors of the VSS security firm wrote a public letter accusing Thiik Thiik Mayardit of threatening its management of deportation and closure of the offices.

They said the Deputy Mayor is colluding with some employees and former employees to jeopardize the survival of the VSS company.

Thiik Thiik, however, argues that he is advocating for the right to better pay for security firm employees who have been demanding better pay.

“I have never been a violent person since I was born. They just want to use me as a scapegoat for the problems which they have caused,” he added.

Some of the employees said their contracts show they should be paid in dollars, but the management of the security firms allegedly pay in South Sudanese Pounds.

Attempts by Eye Radio to speak to VSS management were not immediately successful.

