President Salva Kiir has sacked Bol Ring, the managing director for the National Oil Company, Nile Petroleum Corporation or Nilepet.

In a decree read out on the state own television SSBC last evening, Kiir relived Bol Ring without naming his replacement.

Bol Ring Mourwel was appointed in 2020 after Dr. Chol Deng Thon Abel was sacked by the president.

It is not clear why President Kiir relieved Bol Ring.

Activists and some members of the public have been raising concern over the manner in which the company is being managed.

They say previous Managing Directors, of Nile Petroleum Corporation had been engulfed in financial corruption and nepotism.

From 2015 to date, President Kiir has fired 3 managing directors of Nilepet without giving clear reasons.

Nilepet was established via the Petroleum Act 2012 with a mandate of participating in the upstream, midstream and downstream activities of oil and gas of the petroleum sector on behalf of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan.

The company is active across the petroleum value chain, with a stake in all three operating companies, and a significant presence in the midstream and downstream sectors.

It on behalf of the government promotes the sustainability and growth of the national oil industry, safeguard the national oil interest and guarantee higher returns for the nation.

