Through the help of charity, people with disabilities find hope

A class of about 36 persons with disabilities has graduated with different innovative skills after undergoing an innovative vocational training for three months in Juba.

The graduation ceremony marks one of the activities of empowerment for people with disabilities by IOM South Sudan and Egypt Academy in different parts of the country.

Different categories of persons with disabilities including those with visual and hearing impairment, and other disabilities were trained on tailoring, basic computer and electricity knowledge.

Pushed to the hall of achievement by their fates or ambitions, these people have endured numerous challenges in order to commit to the end of the course. Most of them including the lame and the sick have dropped out due to the challenges of transport.

However, the few dozen have finally seen the light at the end of the tunnel.

At the colorful event, it was fascinating to see the graduating class demonstrating their learned capabilities, and what was apparent is that every category of disabled have had a way around their weaknesses.

Henry Swaka, senior protection officer at IOM South Sudan. Although he is visually impaired, that did not stop him from going to school and chasing his dreams.

“I’m also someone who is visually impaired but through my experience, I have realized that the only thing that can make a difference is education or training,” Swaka stated.

“I went to school; I went to the university and now I have a job and I can do lots of things, and I think that my impairment is no longer a barrier; so it can’t stop me from achieving my dreams.”

Swaka had studied journalism at the university. He has not been working as a journalist, but he has found different ways to apply his acquired skills.

Besides his regular position with IOM, he is an innovative public speaker and moderate ceremonies.

Even with the little help of a computer device, it’s still puzzling to watch him introduce all the details of the event like welcoming guests and reading out the program schedule.

He said: “Basically, it’s something that I have done for a while. But I think that one of the advantages is that I speak both English and Arabic, and my skills in journalism contributed to it. I am also a preacher, a singer and I do lots of other things.”

A dozen persons with hearing disabilities have been trained on sign language. At the graduation occasion, they were listening attentively and sometimes clap their hands at the sequential good empathies of speakers.

Esther Kwahina has hearing impairment. Speaking through a translator, she encouraged her colleagues to apply their acquired skills in their fields of qualification.

“Getting disabled people begging in the streets is not really good. After we get those skills, it will be very easy for us to find a job or start our own businesses,” she explained.

Kwahina appealed to IOM to provide them with materials such as tailoring machines and computers so that they can easily apply their qualifications.

The chief of mission for IOM South Sudan, Peter Van Der Auweraet, pledged his organization’s continuous support for the disabled.

“We will continue to support your organization but also try to change the mindset of people who are not able to look at you in a different way,” he added.

To date, more than 140 disabled persons have been trained in Juba and other parts of South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Last deworming gone-wrong patients leave hospital Previous Post