Last deworming gone-wrong patients leave hospital

The schoolchildren who suffered severe side effects of deworming tablets that were transferred to Juba for special medical care say they have fully recovered.

Early this month, 121 pupils in Ibba County in Western Equatoria State got ill after swallowing Praziquantel.

The drugs were provided by the ministry of health and the World Health Organization.

Local authorities said the campaign was organized by the government and partners to deworm children between the ages of 5 and 16 against bilharzia.

Hours after the children took the tablet, the pupils developed adverse side effects such as vomiting, abdominal pain, headache and epigastric pain among others.

Those who developed severe side effects were transferred o Juba for better care.

“My words of appreciation goes to the president for the support and love that he has for us to make sure that all of us were helped, said Jackline Elia, on behalf of the schoolchildren.

The Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi, confirmed that the schoolchildren were discharged Wednesday.

“I am very happy that the last group of children from Iba has recovered and I would like to inform the general public that there is no death case,” Abdelbagi stated.

Ten days ago, the founder of Ibba Girls Boarding School threatened to sue the World Health Organization for the mass drug administration that left nearly every pupil hospitalized.

But the UN health agency said there was nothing wrong with the exercise, saying the children’s bodies reacted accordingly.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter