15th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Last deworming gone-wrong patients leave hospital

Last deworming gone-wrong patients leave hospital

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 24 seconds ago

Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi during visits the schoolchildren in Juba on Thursday, October 14, 2021 | Credit | Eye Radio

The schoolchildren who suffered severe side effects of deworming tablets that were transferred to Juba for special medical care say they have fully recovered.

Early this month, 121 pupils in Ibba County in Western Equatoria State got ill after swallowing Praziquantel.

The drugs were provided by the ministry of health and the World Health Organization.

Local authorities said the campaign was organized by the government and partners to deworm children between the ages of 5 and 16 against bilharzia.

Hours after the children took the tablet, the pupils developed adverse side effects such as vomiting, abdominal pain, headache and epigastric pain among others.

Those who developed severe side effects were transferred o Juba for better care.

“My words of appreciation goes to the president for the support and love that he has for us to make sure that all of us were helped, said Jackline Elia, on behalf of the schoolchildren.

The Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi, confirmed that the schoolchildren were discharged Wednesday.

“I am very happy that the last group of children from Iba has recovered and I would like to inform the general public that there is no death case,” Abdelbagi stated.

Ten days ago, the founder of Ibba Girls Boarding School threatened to sue the World Health Organization for the mass drug administration that left nearly every pupil hospitalized.

But the UN health agency said there was nothing wrong with the exercise, saying the children’s bodies reacted accordingly.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 11:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rage at cabinet for giving diplomats $100 million amidst pay delays 1

Rage at cabinet for giving diplomats $100 million amidst pay delays

Published Monday, October 11, 2021

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace 2

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

WES minister escapes death by a whisker 3

WES minister escapes death by a whisker

Published Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Soldier kills son over widow inheritance row 4

Soldier kills son over widow inheritance row

Published Saturday, October 9, 2021

Peace forces to pass out by first week of November 5

Peace forces to pass out by first week of November

Published Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Last deworming gone-wrong patients leave hospital

Published 24 seconds ago

Most mental illness patients are youth, says public hospital

Published 17 hours ago

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections

Published 18 hours ago

Gov’t asked to fight youth crime at POC in Juba

Published 19 hours ago

Senar police hold 7 suspects over killing of 10 S Sudanese refugees

Published 20 hours ago

Affected states to get antivenoms soon

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.