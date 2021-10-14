14th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Most mental illness patients are youth, says public hospital

Most mental illness patients are youth, says public hospital

Author: William Ronyo | Published: 4 hours ago

The majority of the mentally ill patients admitted at the Juba Teaching Hospital are young people of adolescent age, according to psychiatrists at the hospital.

Mental illness is a general term for a group of illnesses that may include symptoms that can affect a person’s thinking, perceptions, mood or behavior.

The Psychiatric Department at the public health facility is currently treating more than 100 patients with mental health conditions.

The available statistics at the hospital shows that the ages of the mentally ill patients currently registered at the hospital range between 15 and 24 years.

They partly attributed the situation to drug abuse among young people.

“I’m appealing to the government of South Sudan to at least open one rehabilitation center so we can help some patients, because the environment here is not conducive for our patients,” said Emanuel Duku Philip, doctor at the psychiatric department at Juba Teaching Hospital.

On Wednesday, South Sudan joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World Mental Health Day.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

LOD: Nuer

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Labor ministry effects new pay structure 1

Labor ministry effects new pay structure

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

Rage at cabinet for giving diplomats $100 million amidst pay delays 2

Rage at cabinet for giving diplomats $100 million amidst pay delays

Published Monday, October 11, 2021

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace 3

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

WES minister escapes death by a whisker 4

WES minister escapes death by a whisker

Published Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Soldier kills son over widow inheritance row 5

Soldier kills son over widow inheritance row

Published Saturday, October 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Most mental illness patients are youth, says public hospital

Published 4 hours ago

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t asked to fight youth crime at POC in Juba

Published 6 hours ago

Senar police hold 7 suspects over killing of 10 S Sudanese refugees

Published 6 hours ago

Affected states to get antivenoms soon

Published 10 hours ago

Riya William bags Ginetta Sagan Award 2021

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.