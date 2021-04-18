19th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   Kiir jets back from South Africa

Kiir jets back from South Africa

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar welcomes President Salva Kiir to Juba after a three-day visit to South Africa: Photo/Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir has returned to Juba Sunday evening after a three-day visit to South Africa.

Kiir traveled to South Africa on Thursday last week to meet his counterpart Cyril Ramaposha.

On arrival at Juba International Airport, the President was received by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and other senior government officials.

According to the minister of presidential affairs, President Kiir discussed with Ramaposha the progress and challenges facing the Revitalized Peace Agreement, and the way forward to completing the remaining critical tasks.

Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin spoke to the press at Juba International airport last evening.

“The two leaders were very harmonious in their meeting, President Salva Kiir was able to brief President Ramaposha mainly on the area particularly connected to the relation of South Sudan with the United Nations and number two; the issues of the implementation of the peace process,” Dr. Marial told reporters at Juba International Airport.

The high-level delegation to South Africa included the Minister of Presidential Affairs Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Beatrice Khamisa Wani, and the Executive Director in the Office of the President, Hon. James Deng Wal.

According to the minister of presidential affairs, the two leaders “further agreed to work to develop a partnership in the trade and investment sectors as well as to the peace and stability in the Republic of South Sudan.”

“With regard to United Nations, President Salva assured President Ramaposha that he welcomes H.E Nicholas Haysom who is the United Nations Representative and UNMISS head in the republic of South Sudan,” Dr. Marial added.

Nicholas Haysom was appointed in January by the U.N Secretary-General, António Guterres to succeed David Shearer.

Currently on air

06:00:00 - 08:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps 1

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors 2

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors

Published Thursday, April 15, 2021

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok 3

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’ 4

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office 5

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir jets back from South Africa

Published 8 hours ago

Covid-19: Nearly 2,000 vaccinated in Juba

Published 11 hours ago

Suspected arsonists set family ablaze in Juba

Published 12 hours ago

Update: 22 confirmed dead in Lakes clashes

Published 18 hours ago

Commissioners survive grisly road accident in Upper Nile

Published 19 hours ago

Several feared dead in Lakes clashes

Published Saturday, April 17, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.