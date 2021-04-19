19th April 2021
Seven arrested for Rumbek East County killings

Author: Elsheikh Chol

 

Authorities in Rumbek town say seven people have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s violence that left at least 22 people dead.

The clashes were reported at three areas–Kued-douang, Mai-nyaleg and Manyang Riel areas of Rumbek East County, some 20 miles from Rumbek town.

Police confirmed 22 people were killed and several others were wounded when two sections of a community clashed.

According to the police spokesperson in the area, the fighters used heavy weapons, including Kalashnikovs, AK47, and machine guns.

“There were some participants in the conflict, they have been arrested by the government after the clashes,” Captain Mabor Makuc told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“People apprehended were seven with all their weapons including one PKM Machine gun.”

The violence was said to have involved two sections of a community.

According to the area police spokesperson, the motivation for the clashes remains unknown.

But cattle-related clashes and inter-communal revenge attacks are common in the state.

Two weeks ago, authorities in Lakes State said 15 people were killed and at least 20 others were wounded in cattle-related clashes.

