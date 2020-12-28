Kiir, Machar, Lam send condolences on passing of Amb. Telar

President Salva Kiir, opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar, and the leader of the National Democratic Movement Dr. Lam Akol have separately sent their condolences to the family of the former South Sudan Ambassador to Russia, Telar Ring Deng.

The three leaders have described Amb Telar as a “liberator.”

Telar who was also the former South Sudan Ambassador to Russia died on Sunday in Juba.

Ambassador Telar died at Aspen medical center where he was receiving treatment for Covid-19-related complications.

On Christmas Eve, Telar had announced on his social media page that he was receiving treatment following “a short period of illness.”

In his Facebook post, Amb. Telar Deng cautioned the public from disregarding safety measures against the coronavirus, especially during this festive season.

Three days later, his family announced he had passed on.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, President Kiir offered his condolences to the family of his former Legal Adviser.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that Amb. Telar Ring Deng has succumbed to the Covid-19-related illness last evening. On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of South Sudan, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and all the South Sudanese that are affected by his untimely departure,” said part of the statement.

Kiir says Telar will be remembered as a liberator and a politician who contributed to the country.

“Telar was a leader and he will be remembered by the people of South Sudan s a liberator and a politician who contributed to the shaping of the political discourse in our country.”

Meanwhile, opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar has also issued a statement, describing the late Telar as a “true liberator.”

#SouthSudan First Vice President and SPLM/A-IO leader, @Drriekmachar condoles the family of late Amb.Telar Ring Deng pic.twitter.com/pdZHRc0JqZ — Eye Radio (@EyeRadioJuba) December 28, 2020

Dr. Lam Akol, who is also the leader of the National Democratic Movement, said South Sudan has lost a political giant in Telar Ring Deng.

In a tweet, Dr. Lam says the late Telar Ring was a nationalist who had never been neutral on any national issue.

He stated that he late fought against injustices since his school days in Sudan.

“South Sudan lost a political giant in Telar Riny Takpiny Deng. A man who had never been neutral on any national issue,” Dr. Lam tweeted.

“From fighting in his school days against Jonglei Canal through the struggle for liberation to standing up in the face of tyranny,” the renowned politician said.

For his part, the former Press Secretary in the Office of Governor of defunct Western Lakes, Magang Mading Majok also sent his condolences.

“My condolences to the family, friends, Atuot and particularly Pan Deng and also the whole of Lakes and South Sudan at large,” Mading wrote.

“As we mourn the untimely departure of Amb. Telar with all the sadness and pain of his passing away, we should hold our heads up as he has served us with distinctions at all the positions he served hereinafter, Ambassador Telar, Governor Telar, Presidential Advisor Telar, minister Telar, May you rest in peace,” he added.

Telar Ring who was the head of South Sudan’s mission to Russia resigned from his post in January 2018.

In February this year, he joined the SPLM-IO led by opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar.

Dr. Machar revealed that Telar was one of the SPLM-IO’s nominees for a member of parliament position in the yet-to-be reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

