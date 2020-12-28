Police ban nightclubs in Juba after deadly shooting

The government has banned nightclubs in Juba after a 23-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday, the spokesperson of police has said.

Major-General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio that about 50 people have been arrested after an unnamed man was killed at De Space Lounge in Buluk on Saturday.

“We got orders from the government that disco places have to be shut down. Not to allow disco places not to operate until further notice,” said the police spokesperson on Monday.

“These places are not organized, sometimes we ask them to come and ask for police to protect them because the place becomes so overcrowded.”

“There is a lot of insecurity caused by these places. On the eve of the new year, parents have to be careful because there are many children that are loitering on the streets,” he added.

Meanwhile, a youth activist says discos commonly known to young people as DJs are destroying the future of young people in Juba.

“DJ” club which is literally – a children’s party – is a popular day-time club among teenagers in Juba.

“It is destroying our young girls and boys. Levy heavy fines on any hotel, bar, or club hosting them,” Wani said in a tweet today.

“These kids move with dangerous objects, intoxicated & love gangs street fights,” he added.

This is not the first time for night parties and discos to be shut down in the country.

Last year, the former governor of the defunct Jubek state, Augustino Jadallah Wani banned discos over insecurity.

But the ban was largely disregarded.

