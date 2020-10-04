4th October 2020
Kiir receives peace award for brokering Sudanese deal

President Salva Kiir receives peace award from Universal Peace Federation for his roles in the Sudanese peace process. Photo/Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has received a leadership and governance award for his roles in mediating between parties to the Sudanese conflict.

The award was presented by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) — an international and interreligious network of individuals and organizations, dedicated to achieving world peace.

President Kiir initiated the Sudanese peace talks in 2018 after the former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir successfully mediated between Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar.

The Sudanese transitional government and several armed opposition groups signed the long-awaited peace agreement in Juba yesterday.

The deal is to end almost two decades of civil conflict that has killed thousands of people in Darfur, Southern Blue Nile and the Nuba Mountains.

The UPF chairman said president Kiir deserves the award for his “tireless effort in bringing the Sudanese parties together.”

Dr. Thomas Walsh presented Kiir with the ward before a mammoth crowd at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum during the signing ceremony of the Juba peace agreement.

“UPF would like to make this special award, the leadership and good governance award to President Salva Kiir for his remarkable leadership in bringing about this accomplishment and victory today,” Dr. Thomas Walsh said.

“Throughout history, we have had people like Margaret Thatcher of England, Oscar Aria of Costa Rica the Nobel Prize winner, President Abdulrahaman Wahid of Indonesia and many others who have distinguished themselves as leaders of this world. And solidly President Salva Kiir falls into that category.”

Members of the South Sudan Mediation Team, Tut Gatluak and Dr. Dhieu Mathok were also awarded as peace ambassadors.

Speaking after receiving the award, President Kiir said despite the challenges facing his own country, he never stopped working for total peace in Sudan.

“To my fellow compatriots, this award honors both my efforts and yours and boosts our aspiration towards a peaceful region,” Kiir said.

Last month, the Federation of North African Parliaments also nominated Salva Kiir and is his counterparts — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for efforts in the Sudanese peace process.

