Kiir reconstitutes legislative Assembly in four states

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted and appointed members of the state legislative Assembly in four states.

In a Presidential decrees read on state-owned SSBC- TV last evening, Kiir reconstituted Upper Nile, Lakes, Western Equatoria, and Central Equatoria state assemblies.

Kiir appointed Peter Wani Elia of SPM-IO as the speaker of the Central Equatoria legislative assembly deputized by Dr. Salam Al-Haj Baballah of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA).

He also appointed members from various parties to the peace agreement in the state assembly.

In a separate decrees, President Kiir appointed Chuol Dep Kier of SPLM-IG as the speaker of Upper Nile legislative assembly deputized by Pal Ruach.

He also appointed members of the state legislative assembly with 100 politicians representing various parties to the peace deal.

Kiir also reconstituted and appointed members of Lakes state assembly, but he only appointed Ayiin Amel Adior of the SPLM-IG as the deputy speaker.

In another separate decree, Kiir reconstituted Western Equatoria state parliament and appointed several politicians from the various parties.

However, the President didn’t reconstituted other six states namely, Eastern Equatoria, Warrap, Jonglei, Unity, Northern Bahr El-Ghazal and Western Bahr El-Ghazal states.

According to the revitalized peace deal, the responsibility sharing ratio at State and local government levels shall be 55% for the SPLM; 27% for the SPLM/A-IO; 10% for SSOA, and 8% for OPP.

