Ayod County hand over 7 abductees to Pibor

At least seven abductees have been returned to Pibor Administrative Area, the Authorities in Ayod County has said.

Those kidnapped included five children and two women.

They are said to have been forcefully taken during a raid on parts of Greater Pibor Administrative Area earlier this year.

The state peace and reconciliation commissioner, Jacob Lopocho said, their return was in response to calls reiterated during the recent Jonglei-Greater Pibor Administrative Area peace conference in Bor.

Lopocho added that this is one of the first steps to the implementation of the Pieri Peace Conference.

“Seven abductees were released from Ayod County, Jonglei State, to the Pibor Administrative area. The data of the abducted children should be collected, on both sides,” Jacob said.

“Any abductees should be reported to the government, then they must be escorted back to where they were brought.”

Last month, the communities of Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) held a three-day peace conference.

The conference came up with resolutions which include, recommitment to peaceful coexistence, the return of abducted persons, blood compensation, punishment of the perpetrators, and to allow free movement among the communities.

