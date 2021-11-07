Norway urges youth to enroll for vocational training

The Norwegian ambassador to South Sudan has encouraged young people who have no access to basic education to join vocational and technical training centers in the country.

Several reports suggest that young people constitute almost 72% of the population in South Sudan, yet they are most unemployed.

Youth unemployment rate in South Sudan is estimated at 12%.

Researchers attribute it to high illiteracy rates brought about by series of civil wars, since the liberation struggle in the eighties and recent political violence in the country.

The Norwegian ambassador to South Sudan, Siv Kaspersen has been touring some vocational training centers supported by the government of Norway at Lemon Gaba in Juba.

She appealed to young people to acquire the technical skills in order to change their lives.

“Norway is supporting technical and vocational training in South Sudan. The Norwegian Strom Foundation is working with different NGOs, so we are here to see what they are doing to give young girls and boys different skills for them to be able to make a living,” Kaspersen told Eye Radio.

“I would like to encourage all the young people to look for these opportunities, come and gain more skills.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Ayod County hand over 7 abductees to Pibor Previous Post