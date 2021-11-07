7th November 2021
Norway urges youth to enroll for vocational training

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

The Norwegian ambassador to South Sudan, Siv Kaspersen with some youth during her visit to vocational training center Lemon Gaba in Juba. The center is supported by the government of Norway - credit | Chany Ninrew/Eye Radio | Nov. 4, 2021

The Norwegian ambassador to South Sudan has encouraged young people who have no access to basic education to join vocational and technical training centers in the country.

Several reports suggest that young people constitute almost 72% of the population in South Sudan, yet they are most unemployed.

Youth unemployment rate in South Sudan is estimated at 12%.

Researchers attribute it to high illiteracy rates brought about by series of civil wars, since the liberation struggle in the eighties and recent political violence in the country.

The Norwegian ambassador to South Sudan, Siv Kaspersen has been touring some vocational training centers supported by the government of Norway at Lemon Gaba in Juba.

She appealed to young people to acquire the technical skills in order to change their lives.

“Norway is supporting technical and vocational training in South Sudan. The Norwegian Strom Foundation is working with different NGOs, so we are here to see what they are doing to give young girls and boys different skills for them to be able to make a living,” Kaspersen told Eye Radio.

“I would like to encourage all the young people to look for these opportunities, come and gain more skills.”

