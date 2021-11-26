You are here: Home | National News | News | Politics | States | Kiir reconstitutes Unity State Legislative Assembly
President Salva Kiir has reconstituted Unity State legislative assembly and appointed members of parliament to represent the peace parties.
In a presidential decree read out on the state-run television SSBC on Friday, Kiir appointed Lajiel Ngiel Bangot of SSOA as speaker and deputized by John Gatluak SPLM-IG.
This brings the total number of reconstituted state parliaments to nine.
Recently, Kiir reconstituted four state legislative assemblies in Eastern Equatoria, Warrap, Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states.
This means he is yet to reconstitute parliaments for one more state, namely: Western Bahr el Ghazal State and the three administrative areas of Abyei, Greater Pibor and Ruweng.
According to the revitalized peace deal, the responsibility sharing ratio at state and local government levels shall be 55% for the SPLM; 27% for the SPLM/A-IO; 10% for SSOA, and 8% for OPP.
However, the OPP are yet to be represented in the state legislative assemblies.
Published 19 seconds ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.