Gender minister pledges support to end gender-based violence

The minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare has pledged commitment to supporting women in order to end gender-based violence in the country.



On Thursday, South Sudan joined the rest of the world to commemorate 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence under the theme: “Take Action, Be Accountable.”

According to a 2019 Report by UNICEF, gender-based violence or GBV is one of the most critical threats to the protection and wellbeing of women and children in South Sudan.

The report further indicates that some 65 percent of women and girls have experienced physical and sexual violence in their lifetime.

While some 51 per cent have suffered intimate partner violence, some 33 percent of women have experienced sexual violence from a non-partner.

Ayaa Warile said her ministry is committed to assisting women.

“We, as the ministry, are committed to support women and to end gender based violence in the country. In the provision of the agreement, it mentions the establishment of a women enterprise fund,” Ayaa said at the launch of 16 Days of Activism in Juba on Thursday.

“I want to assure all of you, we are working on that. And I would like to thank UN women for supporting us to establish this fund.

“I want to take this opportunity to call upon all dignitaries to the agreement to implement this agreement. Let’s all join hands to realize sustainable peace in this country. Because without peace gender based violence will still exist.”

