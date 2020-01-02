Kiir releases Kerbino Wol, Peter Biar and 28 others

President Salva Kiir has pardoned jailed activist Peter Biar Ajak and philanthropist Kerbino Wol Agok in a Presidential decree read on state owned SSBC-TV on Thursday evening.

They are among 30 inmates released from prisons across the country with effect from January 1, 2020. Some of the freed inmates are juveniles.

During a visit to Juba Central Prison on Christmas eve, Kiir had promised to set free some inmates who committed minor offenses and showed “good conduct.”

Kerubino was sentenced to 10 years, for violating section 67, 72, 79 and 47 of the penal code of 2008. He was also sentenced to two years for violating section 80/2/b of the penal code 2008, and another one year for violating section 57 of the national security act 2014. Biar was sentenced to 2 years for violating section 48/80, 2, b of the panel code of 2008. They were charged with possession of firearms and sabotage among others. The inmates pardoned are from Juba Central Prison, Wau, Tonj, Kwajok and Torit state prisons. Other prisoners acquitted from Juba Central Prison are: Arkanjelo Paul Bandito, Topilo Augustino Alima, Martin Malish Charles, Toni Peter Michael, Dut Arop Deng, Betty Achiro Pasquale, Ibrahim Abdula Zaid, Benjamin Okello Ajidio, Dar Duer Dar, James Bol Akec, Simon Dau Mikol, Benjamin Agang Akol, and a juvenile-Dut Abol Bol.

From Kwajok state prison, Kiir pardoned Wol Akol Wol and Agat Lual Diing while in Tonj and Wau state prisons, he pardoned Martine Pie Jitu, Paulino Akec Deng and Peter Julo Akot respectively.

From Torit state prison, he forgave Ojum Angesio Ouma, Paska Dominic Ambrose, Margaret Ice Samuel, Regina Abau Anthony, Felix Otuduha Ciro, Cirino Ofuho Cidero, Sebit Okori Peter, Michael Odore Oneriko, John Akio Lutek, and a juvenile-Simon Lorot Lohai.