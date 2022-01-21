21st January 2022
Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir speaking during swearing-in of Moses Makur as New Governor of the Central Bank on 4th Jan-2022. Photo. PPU

President Salva Kiir has revoked and appointed lawmakers to the national legislature.

In a decree read out on the state-owned television, SSBC, president Kiir revoked the appointment of members of Lake State Legislative Assembly under the SPLM.IG ticket.

He annulled the appointment of Hon. Abraham Majok Bol, Hon. Atem Loi Awan, Hon. Majok Marial, Hon. Abdala Malek Machiek, Hon. Magret Lali Adwany and Hon. Isaac Maal Mapech

Kiir then replaced them with Hon. Abraham Makuei Bol, Hon. Mabor Ater Bol, Hon. Majek Baibet Majek, Hon. Machiek Mayen, Hon. Rebecca Michael Manyiel, and Hon. Kockidia Pangek.

In  a separate decree, president Kiir also appointed Donato Bol Chan to replace Joseph Bol Chan who succumbed to a  heart attack in October last year in a Khartoum hospital.

The decrees did not mention why president Kiir effected the changes in Lake State Legislative assembly for the members under his party.

21st January 2022

