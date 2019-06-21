Kiir sends delegation to mediate political stalemate in Sudan

South Sudan has reiterated its interest to mediate the political stalemate between the Sudanese Military Council and the group representing the protesters.

In April, Kiir said he was ready to support the “democratic aspirations” of his former adversary in Khartoum and help bring about a peaceful transition.

The move came months after Bashir helped mediate South Sudan’s revitalized peace agreement.

Bashir, who seized power in a 1989 coup, was himself toppled by the military, which has promised to conduct a free and fair election within two years.

But protesters continued with the April civil disobedience demanding an immediate handover of power to an interim civilian authority.

In response, the Transitional Military Council deployed security forces in Khartoum and across the country to violently disperse the protesters.

At least 128 people were reportedly killed in June 3rd crackdown, majority on the day the sit-in was cleared.

On Thursday, President Salva Kiir sent a delegation to Khartoum headed by his Security Advisor, Tut Kew week.

The team met with the military leaders and officials representing the Freedom and Change group.

Speaking to the press in Khartoum after the meeting, Tut Kew said Kiir’s interest is to help restore stability in the Sudan.

“He [Kiir] said we are part of Sudan and that it is important for us to intervene and help find solutions to the current problems in Sudan, just like Sudan also helped resolve problems in South Sudan,” Tut Kew said.

The delegation includes; Mayiik Ayii Deng, Minister in the Office of the President, and Dr. Dhieu Mathok, Minister for Electricity & Dams.

Early this month, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed was in Khartoum to help break the deadlock between the country’s military rulers and the civilian opposition.

Abiy proposed a 15-member transitional council consisting of eight civilians and seven army officers to lead the country to democracy.