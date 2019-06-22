S.Sudan exempts Ebola equipment entering into the country

The Council of Minister has directed relevant government authorities to exempt all Ebola testing equipment and medicines entering into the country.

According to the Information Minister, the cabinet in its regular meeting on Friday said there should be no delay of Ebola prevention and treatment materials at the country’s entry points.

The move comes after the Minister of Health, Dr. Riak Gai presented a report on the status of the Ebola virus, and the level of preparedness of the government to address any case across the country.

Last week, the Ministry of Health appealed for $12 million in order to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus from Uganda and DR Congo.

The appeal was directed at international donors to avail the money so that the virus is kept away from entering into South Sudan.

According to the ministry, the money will be used to improve surveillance, training of front line health workers, and increasing the number of isolation units.

On Friday, 21, June, the cabinet issued directives to the Finance Ministry, the Directorate of Customs and the National Revenue Authorities to prioritize the clearance of Ebola items.

“Exempt all medical equipments and medicines being brought for fighting the Ebola disease. When they arrive at the entry points they should be cleared immediately and given top priority so that they can arrive on time,” Michael Makuei said.

A second Ebola Preparedness Plan plan was launched by the Ministry of Health, with support from its partners after confirmation of two cases in Uganda on June 13.

The cases in Uganda’s Kasese District, near DR Congo -which has so far been contained -placed South Sudan in a critical position because it shares common borders with Uganda and DR Congo where nearly 1,400 people are confirmed or believed to have died from Ebola.

On prevention, the Ministry of Health has cautioned government officials from dodging and avoiding screening at the airports.

It said it has been observed that “those who consider themselves important” avoid the Ebola desk.

Health expert say this is a threat to the Ebola Preparedness Plan.