23rd June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   UPDF set free five South Sudanese after arrest

UPDF set free five South Sudanese after arrest

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudanese officials speaking to the suspect at a UPDF barrack in Gulu on June, 21, 2019. PHOTO: David Okema/www.pmldaily.com

The Uganda army has released five South Sudanese who were arrested last week for entering Amuru district while armed.

The suspects were found with a gun and 29 rounds of ammunition, and one motorcycle —in an area called Horail sugar factory, within Atiak sugar plantation.

A joint operation conducted by the police and the UPDF found the accused threatening workers at the sugar factory, saying that -that part of the factory belongs to South Sudan.

They were kept at the UPDF barrack in Gulu where they faced 10 years prison time for entering illegally into Uganda while in possession of unlawful firearm.

Read related story: https://eyeradio.org/armed-s-sudanese-arrested-in-uganda/

But on Friday, the UPDF decided to free them and hand them over to the representatives of the Embassy of South Sudan based in Gulu town.

Joseph Lagu, Peter Wani, Briton Ambayo, James Anzo and James Koma were released following negotiations between South Sudan’s delegates and the Ugandan army officials.

According to the Commander of UPDF’s 4th Division Infantry barracks in Gulu, the suspects were released to sustain “the friendly cooperation and stability” that exists between Uganda and South Sudan.

“It is our role as theyoung generation to promote unity and love, because once we have love, [there is] peace and cooperation,” Brigadier General Bonny Bwamiseki said.

There are areas around Kajo-Keji, and parts of Magwi being claimed by the local communities neighboring each other.

Brig. Gen. Bwamiseki cautioned the local communities along the border not to antagonize the situation with political and tribal hatred.

“The dispute like boundary will be sorted by the concerned authority,” Brig. Gen. Bwamiseki said.

Michael Maper, a representative of the South Sudan embassy in Uganda said the local communities shouldn’t disrupt peace and stability over boundary issues.

He applauded the Ugandan authorities to setting free the suspects without charges.

“Our purpose is to…ensure we have peace,” Maper said.

According to the PML- Daily website, the Ugandan officials also argued South Sudan to provide similar protection and leniency to Ugandan national living in South Sudan.

“I receive many calls from Ugandans in South Sudan informing me of abuse and maltreatment by South Sudanese authorities which waters down the spirit of brotherhood,” Brig. Gen. Bwamiseki said.

South Sudan and Uganda continue to maintain a good bilateral relations in areas of politics, military and the economy.

South Sudan remains the biggest market for Ugandan goods, and allows Ugandan nationals to work and conduct business without restrictions.

Meanwhile, Uganda hosts one of the largest South Sudanese refugee settlement.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Parliament in disarray as MPs refuse to listen to new budget 1

Parliament in disarray as MPs refuse to listen to new budget

Published Thursday, June 20, 2019

Defense Board agrees to 12,000 VIP protection force 2

Defense Board agrees to 12,000 VIP protection force

Published Monday, June 17, 2019

TNLA summons Kuol, Nhial over border with Kenya 3

TNLA summons Kuol, Nhial over border with Kenya

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Gov’t permits factory tinted vehicles 4

Gov’t permits factory tinted vehicles

Published Monday, June 17, 2019

S.Sudanese raise concerns over ‘organ trafficking’ in Egypt 5

S.Sudanese raise concerns over ‘organ trafficking’ in Egypt

Published Thursday, June 20, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGAD asks gov’t to provide peace funds as promised

Published 3 hours ago

Ex-diplomats told to return diplomatic passports

Published 3 hours ago

UPDF set free five South Sudanese after arrest

Published 4 hours ago

S.Sudan exempts Ebola equipment entering into the country

Published 1 day ago

Kiir sends delegation to mediate political stalemate in Sudan

Published 2 days ago

Zimbabwe-based students’ troubles referred to Finance Minister

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.