Ex-diplomats told to return diplomatic passports

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deng Dau at the TNLA on May 14, 2019. PHOTO: Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recalled all diplomatic passports issued to those who are no longer serving at the ministry.

The deputy Minister said anyone whose contract has ended as a diplomat, should immediately return the passport to the authorities.

Last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs terminated the services of 40 overseas diplomats for reportedly not showing up for work over a prolonged period

These diplomats are recipients of diplomatic passports, including their spouses and dependents below 18.

The pink passports are commonly issued to diplomats and consul workers who are stationed abroad.

The holder of these passports often enjoy diplomatic immunity wherever they travel across the world, as they are considered representatives of their governments.

With recent plans to shut down some embassies abroad, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deng Dau says the passports are the property of the government, and should be returned.

“I want to communicate this officially –that anybody that has been issued a diplomatic passport, and your terms of office is over, please return it back to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Deng said.

South Sudan offers three types of passports which include; Diplomatic, Special, Ordinary Passports and Emergency Travel Document.

According to the Passports and Immigration Act of 2011, the Directorate, upon the direction of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, shall withdraw or cancel a Diplomatic or Special Passport.

It says any person who violates “any other provision of the Act is guilty of an offence and, upon conviction, shall be liable to a fine or imprisonment not exceeding six months.”

