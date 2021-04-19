19th April 2021
Kiir tells S Africans to invest in S Sudan

Published: 4 hours ago

Presidents Kiir and Ramaphosa speak during a recent visit to SA | Credit | Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has encouraged businessmen in South Africa to invest in South Sudan.

The president made the call while meeting with his counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in South Africa over the weekend.

According to the minister of presidential affairs, Kiir asked Ramaphosa to rely tell the South African business community that South Sudan was ready for their investment.

It is not clear, however, which sectors does the president want the businesspeople to channel their money to.

Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin stated that the president provided Ramaphosa with options.

“In their one-on-one discussion, President Kiir was able to brief President Ramaphosa on business and investment opportunities that are available in South Sudan and therefore, inviting the South African government top to partake in those activities,” Dr Marial said.

In 2015, 28 South African Companies showed interest in investing in the mining, electricity and agricultural sectors in South Sudan.

In 2018, the South Africa government pledged to invest $1 billion in South Sudan’s oil sector, including in the construction of a refinery.

But up to date, nothing has been said about these investments.

