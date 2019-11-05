Kiir tells Speaker to build bigger parliament building

President Salva Kiir has instructed the Speaker of the National Parliament to construct a new parliamentary facility that will accommodate additional members of parliament.

There are currently 450 MPs at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

But according to the revitalized peace agreement, the parliament shall comprise 550 members.

The incumbent government shall nominate 332 MPs; while the SPLM-IO, 128 members.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance shall nominate to the parliament 50 members, Other Opposition Parties shall have 30 MPs, and the Former Detainees shall nominate 10 members of parliament.

It’s unclear how many people can sit in the current parliament building in Juba.

Right now, the MPs conduct their sittings at the Freedom Hall, a huge white tent opposite Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba.

The parties are expected to announce a new government of national unity next week.

President Kiir says the reconstituted national parliament will require expanding of the current offices and the hall.

“So, I encourage the speaker to embark on the construction of another facility in the adjacent area – to create a conducive parliamentary working environment,” Kiir told Hon. Anthony Lino Makana during the reopening of the TNLA on Tuesday.

But rehabilitation work on the current parliament building has stalled reportedly over insufficient funds.

In May, heavy rains pounded Juba, partly destroying the roof of the old building.

Subsequently, leakage on the roof continued to interrupt the activities of the August house, forcing the MPs to move to Freedom hall, a huge white tent meant for public events, situated near Dr. John Garang Mausoleum.

They had hoped that the constructions work would be finalized within a month.