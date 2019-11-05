Gov’t offers $40m for security arrangements

The National Pre-Transitional Committee has revealed that the government has provided over $40 million for implementation of the security arrangements.

During the meeting of parties to the peace accord in Addis Ababa in May this year, the government pledged to release $100 million to fund the pre-transitional activities.

The NPTC previously proposed a $285 million budget to also cover the activities of its sub-committees and the national constitutional amendment committee.

Most of the funds was meant for the screening, registration, training and unification of forces.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, the deputy chairperson of the pre-transitional committee, Gabriel Changson revealed that so far the government gave $40 million.

He says the funds have already been used for the various mechanisms of the peace agreement.

“So far I don’t have the exact report about government contribution, but the money is about $40 million US dollar,” Changson said.

“That money has been received and will be spent on the establishment of cantonment sites and food purchase for cantonment sites.”

Last month, senior officers of the position forces died at a cantonment site in Amadi due to lack of medical supplies, according to the deputy commander of the SPLA-IO forces in the state.

But over the last 6 months, the parties have not been able to complete the training and unification of the forces.

Reports indicate that soldiers cantoned deserting the sites due to lack of food, clean drinking water, shelter and medical supplies.

The opposition groups have blamed the government for failing to meet its financial obligations.

The international community has often urge the government to meet its pledges to enable to quick training of the Necessary Unified Forces.

The security arrangement is required before the formation of a government of national unity next week.