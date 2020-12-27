27th December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir urges youth to desist from tribal-related conflicts

Kiir urges youth to desist from tribal-related conflicts

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

President Kiir speaks to the youth during Together For Peace concert in Juba on December 26, 2020/Twitter/@AmosAngong

President Salva Kiir has urged young people to desist from tribal-related conflicts for South Sudan to restore peace.

He made the call during the Together For Peace concert at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba on Saturday. Celebrated Tanzanian Bongo music star Diamond Platnumz headlined the concert.

Directing his message to the youthful crowd, President Kiir says there is no room for tribalism.

Kiir says the event symbolized peace, togetherness, and unity.

He stated that the New Year will bring in a new wave of peace and development to the people of South Sudan.

South Sudan is emerging from a prolonged civil conflict that has displaced nearly two million people.

Inter-communal violence in some states has also killed hundreds this year.

This year, floods and desert locusts have further worsened living conditions for millions of South Sudanese.

Up to 6.5 million South Sudanese faced severe acute food shortages in 2020, according to the government and UN agencies.

The number is expected to increase to 7.24 million between April and July 2021.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the country has massive development needs, from building basic infrastructure to developing education and health services, to building institutions.

These challenges, according to Transparency International — are difficult to solve for a country that ranks among the worst corrupt countries in the world.

Popular Stories
Sudanese girl ‘disowned’ by father for choosing to marry a S.Sudanese 1

Sudanese girl ‘disowned’ by father for choosing to marry a S.Sudanese

Published Tuesday, December 22, 2020

National Dialogue disowns ‘step aside’ report 2

National Dialogue disowns ‘step aside’ report

Published Monday, December 21, 2020

Olony to arrive in Juba when appointed governor -SPLM-IO 3

Olony to arrive in Juba when appointed governor -SPLM-IO

Published Thursday, December 24, 2020

No travel restrictions on Dr. Machar, IGAD says 4

No travel restrictions on Dr. Machar, IGAD says

Published Monday, December 21, 2020

Joseph Lagu receiving Covid-19 treatment 5

Joseph Lagu receiving Covid-19 treatment

Published Sunday, December 20, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir urges youth to desist from tribal-related conflicts

Published 4 hours ago

‘We will complete unity gov’t by 2021 — Dr. Machar

Published 8 hours ago

‘No one wants to hire me because I’m blind,’ says a Master degree holder

Published Saturday, December 26, 2020

Reconcile during Christmas, Makuei tells S.Sudanese

Published Saturday, December 26, 2020

UN to cut food rations for refugees in Uganda

Published Saturday, December 26, 2020

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

Published Friday, December 25, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.