Kiir urges youth to desist from tribal-related conflicts

President Salva Kiir has urged young people to desist from tribal-related conflicts for South Sudan to restore peace.

He made the call during the Together For Peace concert at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba on Saturday. Celebrated Tanzanian Bongo music star Diamond Platnumz headlined the concert.

Directing his message to the youthful crowd, President Kiir says there is no room for tribalism.

Kiir says the event symbolized peace, togetherness, and unity.

He stated that the New Year will bring in a new wave of peace and development to the people of South Sudan.

South Sudan is emerging from a prolonged civil conflict that has displaced nearly two million people.

Inter-communal violence in some states has also killed hundreds this year.

This year, floods and desert locusts have further worsened living conditions for millions of South Sudanese.

Up to 6.5 million South Sudanese faced severe acute food shortages in 2020, according to the government and UN agencies.

The number is expected to increase to 7.24 million between April and July 2021.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the country has massive development needs, from building basic infrastructure to developing education and health services, to building institutions.

These challenges, according to Transparency International — are difficult to solve for a country that ranks among the worst corrupt countries in the world.