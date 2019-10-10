Kiir visits Ethiopia

President Salva Kiir has traveled to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to participate in a ceremony.

President Kiir is attending the event on the invitation of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, who is also the current Chairperson of the region, IGAD.

The two are also expected to discuss the implementation of the peace agreement.

“While President is there, he will be having some sideline meetings with some of the IGAD leaders to inform them about the level to which the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement have reached,” said the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Ateny Wek Ateny.

Last week, the SPLM-IO said their leader, Dr. Riek Machar, was likely to meet with President Kiir in Addis Ababa, to continue discussion of the outstanding issues in the peace process.

But the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Ateny Wek Ateny, stated that he was not aware of any meeting between Kiir and Machar during this trip.