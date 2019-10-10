The most talked about issues in the world this week arguably include US President Donald Trump impeachment, BBC’s “sex for grades” expose, and search for bodies of a child and mother after their car plunged into Indian Ocean last month.

Others are the Indian man who cut off his wife’s hair after he found a strand of hair in his food, a South Sudan state that ‘defected’ to the government and immediately renamed health facilities after President Salva Kiir and influential sons from the area.

In Kenya, netizens are making fun of somewhat crazy university students who clashed with the riot police over a flyover that had to be built across a superhighway in an attempt to end vehicular homicides. They insist on crossing the Thika Superhighway where vehicles are piloted.

However, one talk of the week stands out. Very unique. It’s about a professional athlete who wants to prove that nothing is impossible; and secondly, to break his own record.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge is a long-distance runner who competes in the marathon and formerly the 5000 meters.

He won the Olympic marathon in 2016 and is the current marathon world record holder with a time of 2:01:39 hours.

On 6 May 1964, Sir Roger Bannister – British middle-distance athlete – achieved what many believed to be impossible and ran the world’s first sub-four-minute mile at the Iffley Road track in Oxford.

That historic achievement reportedly remains one of the most iconic events in the history of sport.

Exactly 65 years later, Kipchoge told the world his plan to break the legendary two-hour barrier.

The challenge to humanity that no human is limited has been scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday.

“I’m very excited about the months of good preparation to come and to show the world that when you focus on your goal, when you work hard and when you believe in yourself, anything is possible,” the 34-year-old told the local media recently.

Kipchoge flew out Tuesday night from his training base in Kenya’s Eldoret town, in a private jet provided by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is funding the attempt.

He wants to become the first person on earth to run under two hours over 42km (26 miles), according to The Star.

Kipchoge also seeks to shatter his own record he set last year at the Berlin marathon of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds (2:1:39).

Back home, Kenyans of all walks of life wish him good luck.

“We have faith that having done 2:00:25, this gallant son of Kenya and Africa will make it 1:59. Go go Eliud, we are behind you for something new, something unlimited,” tweets Raila Odinga, former prime minister and main opposition leader.

To show its commitment and respect to our icon, Safaricom, Kenya’s giant telecom company and inventor of the mobile money, has decided to change its M-PESA brand for the next 7 days.

The new logo is the five letters spelling Kipchoge’s first name, “Eliud” and the numbers “1:59”, denoting the challenge.

Ineos have sponsored the event, which will take place around the 4.3km stretch on the Prater Hauptallee in Vienna, Austria, with 4.4 laps required to complete the marathon distance.

Elevation will remain comfortably flat, though it will fluctuate between 1.8 and 4.0 metres.

One request of Kipchoge since Nike Breaking2 was to involve fans, meaning the route will be lined by spectators in order to provide him with support, reports Independent.

“There are no barriers when you believe in yourself and try and trust in what you are doing,” says Kipchoge.