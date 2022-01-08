Kuburi Haboba ready for use in two months

The construction and repair of Gudele Bridge commonly known as Kuburi Haboba is expected to be completed in two months.

This is according to Engineer Key Wing, a worker at a Chinese construction firm working on the bridge.

In March 2019, a Chinese construction firm was contracted by the government to start the construction of major roads and bridges in the country.

These included Kuburi Haboba, Luri Bridge and others in the country.

However, work that was intended to ease movement in one of the busiest highways in the capital did not commence immediately.

The site engineer revealed that the bridge will cater for six lay roads.

The inbound and outbound lanes will have three lanes to reduce traffic congestion and fasten movement based on the disclosed plan.

“In the next two months we will try to finish it and to open because I see a lot of traffic congestion”, Key Wing told the Media on Thursday.

The construction of the bridges is a partnership with African Resource cooperation or ARC, a national construction company currently constructing some of the main roads in South Sudan including the Juba-Bor road.

