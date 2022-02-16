16th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Kuol to Kiir: I am free, everybody is free to talk

Kuol to Kiir: I am free, everybody is free to talk

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

General Kuol Manyang Juuk, Senior Presidential Advisor - courtesy

A Senior Presidential Advisor, General Kuol Manyang has called on President Salva Kiir to allow citizens to exercise their freedom of expression.

Kuol, who is also a senior member of SPLM, said it is time for the citizens to express their political views without fear of arrest or intimidation.

He made the remarks in an interview with Radio Journalist, Mach Samuel this week.

In the interview General Kuol called on President Kiir to allow freedom of expression in the country as their democratic right.

“People [South Sudanese] in America are composing songs insulting me, and my integrity, but I take it as normal,” Kuol told  Journalist, Samuel.

“Normally, in our culture, even chiefs used to be insulted, songs are composed against them, and they sing their own songs. That is democracy and President Salva should not…”

“If there are people talking about this, then he [President] should face them, not me, I am very innocent. I will not tell them to stop this or stop that, I am free and everybody is free to talk.”

The appeal comes several months after the continued detention of the former governor of Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Kuel Aguer and self- proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol.

Kuel Aguer was arrested after he had signed the People’s Collation on Civil Action that called for a nationwide protest and the resignation of the unity government.

While Abraham Chol had announced a premonition that President Salva Kiir and First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, would be deposed from their seats supposedly by July 9, 2021, on South Sudan Independence Day.

Several activists have also fled the country in recent months for fear of their lives.

They include Wani Michael, the former Director of the Okay Foundation and David James Kolok, of the Organization of Responsive Governance.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle 1

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle

Published Tuesday, February 15, 2022

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists 2

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

Published Thursday, February 10, 2022

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl 3

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl

Published Monday, February 14, 2022

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area 4

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area

Published Sunday, February 13, 2022

Lakes: Defiant armed youth shot 2 SSPDF, 3 police officers dead 5

Lakes: Defiant armed youth shot 2 SSPDF, 3 police officers dead

Published Friday, February 11, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Four suspects arrested for allegedly raping teenager in Aweil

Published 2 hours ago

Presidency resolves to graduate 50,000 unified forces after a week.

Published 5 hours ago

Environmentalist calls for an urgent solution, as plastic waste bites River Nile

Published 7 hours ago

Kuol to Kiir: I am free, everybody is free to talk

Published 8 hours ago

Lawmakers seek Kiir’s intervention over armed herders roaming in EES

Published 9 hours ago

Activists, public express mixed reactions over 2023 elections

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.