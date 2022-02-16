Lawmakers seek Kiir’s intervention over armed herders roaming in EES

In a joint statement seen by Eye Radio, the MPs; Betty Achan Ogwaro, Beatrice Aber Samson and Okello Lawiri said herders allegedly from the neighboring Jonglei are disrupting the livelihoods of the locals in the area.

Some of the areas affected include Agoro, Ayii, Moli, Owiny-ki-bul, Kerepi, Opari, Pageri, Mogali and Aswa

Their appeal to Kiir comes days after the governor of Eastern Equatoria state raised concern over what he calls a threatening influx of herders into the state.

Louis Lobong Lojore said that his government had witnessed big numbers of cattle keepers arrive in the Magwi area from Kajo-Keji County.

According to the MPs, the herders are now grazing on farm lands and some crop fields have been destroyed by their cattle.

Also some households have been displaced due to the herders’ activities.

The MPs said the community leaders tried to complain to the armed herders, but instead they were attacked, had their houses burned down and properties looted.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Honorable Beatrice Aber Samson explained why they had to write to President Salva Kiir.

“We have written to the government and we want the government to take action on what is happening particularly in Magwi county,” Honorable Aber told Eye Radio.

“They have reached a level of burning houses and displacing people because these are an unarmed community. The Acholi community is not armed, they don’t have guns.

“This is our letter of awakening to the government. We want this to be resolved, we are all under the same leadership, nobody is above the current leadership in South Sudan, and the leadership must learn to treat every community equally.”

Aber pointed out that they want the cattle keepers to return to Jonglei.

“They did not come during floods alone, they have been coming even when there are no floods. They can also relocate within Jonglei to a dry area if it floods,” Honorable Aber said.

“Our position is that we want these cows out, we want the people of cows out of our county.”

President Kiir in 2015 and 2017 issued decrees for the removal of and return cattle belonging to other States from the Equatoria region.

Despite the order, herders have continued to drive more heads of cattle into the region.