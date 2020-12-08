Kworjik clash victims in ‘dire need’ of humanitarian aid

More than 1,500 Civilians who fled inter-communal clashes in the Kworjik suburb of Juba are seeking humanitarian assistance.

The Internally Displaced Persons mostly women and children fled their home following fighting amongst the communities in the outskirts of Juba.

The IDPs are currently sheltering under trees and primary school classrooms in Mauna residential area in Juba.

Christine William is one of those displaced people who spoke to Eye Radio Monday.

She says their situation is dire.

“I live in Kworjik where we were chased away. The problem was the issue of cattle and in the process, they shot two people, one of the wounded is a woman whose leg was broken,” said Christine.

“What we need is assistance, the government can support us with everything because we left all our belongings at home.”

“We have nothing to cook with so we need cooking utensils. Some of us got the food assistance but some are yet to receive food assistance,” said an unnamed displaced woman.

“Our children are suffering, what we want the government to come and see the situation we are in now. Let them come with food assistance. Some of us have not eaten since we came here,” a mother of three children said.

Yohanna Elshiekh, the camp chief appealed for government and humanitarian intervention to help those in need.

“We are sitting here despaired without water, food, medicine, mosquito net, and blanket. I am appealing to the government and NGOs to assist those people,” said the camp leader.

“Our houses were burned down, 17 people were killed, 8 were injured, and others still missing.

“The camp now contains 1500 and people still coming every day. No government official comes to visit us up to know.”

Last week, residents of Jebel Timan in Juba County reported that cattle destroyed their crops, which they had hoped to subsist on amid the economic crisis.

They accused cattle herders allegedly from Terekeka County of threatening and intimidating them when asked to leave the farmlands.

About 17 people have been reported killed during the five-day clashes and more than 8 injured in Tindilo and Kworjik areas respectively.

