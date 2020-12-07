7th December 2020
8 nurse injuries after Juba grenade attack

Author: Jale Richard | Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

Police in Juba say eight people have been hospitalized after a man hurled a grenade at a group of people along Tombura road in Juba on Sunday evening.

The police spokesperson stated the suspect found the people having dinner at a restaurant along the road and threw the grenade at them.

“Some people were eating when somebody came on a boda-boda and threw a grenade at them, injuring eight,” Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio on Monday.

He said the men are receiving treatments at the military hospital at Giada.

“One of them is in critical condition. Hi condition is a bit serious,” the spokesperson said, adding that police are investigating the incident.

Grenade attacks are common across the country.

Just two months ago, at least eight people sustained serious injuries after grenades were thrown into a funeral gathering in Yirol County of Lakes State.

Also in January this year, a soldier detonated a hand grenade in public in Wau, Western Equatoria State, injuring at least 22 people.

In 2017, 11 people were killed when a soldier shot randomly at a crowd of football fans in Gurei, west of Juba.

