Four killed in Yirol East attack

At least four people have been reportedly killed and two others wounded by armed men in Lakes State over the weekend.

More than four villages have also been burnt and over 3,000 people allegedly displaced in Adior, Yirol East.

“Four villages, namely Mayen, Athion, Mayen, Panhom-Tong and Makuei were burnt down. Over 622 households were affected – about 3110 people,” John Machar, director of SSRC in Yirol told Eye Radio.

The motive behind the attack is unclear, but 29 heads of cattle were raided.

Machar revealed that the displaced are now living in “dire” conditions.

“Their situation is dire. Right now there is no water and medicines; and the number is increasing,” he added.

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

